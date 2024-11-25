iifl-logo-icon 1
VST Industries Ltd Shareholding Pattern

315.25
(-2.57%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:07 PM

VST Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

32.15%

32.15%

32.15%

32.15%

32.15%

Indian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

11.34%

10.89%

14.47%

17.05%

18.9%

Non-Institutions

56.31%

56.76%

52.99%

50.41%

48.56%

Total Non-Promoter

67.65%

67.65%

67.47%

67.47%

67.47%

Custodian

0.18%

0.18%

0.37%

0.37%

0.37%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 32.15%

Foreign: 32.15%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 11.34%

Institutions: 11.34%

Non-Institutions: 56.31%

Custodian: 0.18%

VST Industries: Related NEWS

VST Industries Sells Hyderabad Property to ViNS Bioproducts

VST Industries Sells Hyderabad Property to ViNS Bioproducts

25 Nov 2024|09:19 AM

The plots were sold and registered through their sale deeds. The plots are situated at Plot Nos. 7, 8, 9, and 15 located in Panjagutta, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

Read More
VST Industries to issue shares in 10:1 ratio

VST Industries to issue shares in 10:1 ratio

26 Jul 2024|10:57 AM

Radhakishan Damani's firm Derive Trading sold a portion of its ownership in tobacco company VST Industries in bulk transactions on Wednesday.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR VST Industries Ltd

