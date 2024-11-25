VST Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
428.2
417.3
420.25
279.45
Depreciation
-30.09
-35.07
-41.75
-39.16
Tax paid
-107.97
-106.5
-116.15
-97.56
Working capital
38.01
20.58
-100.4
-205.44
Other operating items
Operating
328.14
296.29
161.93
-62.71
Capital expenditure
51.88
20.03
74.32
13.31
Free cash flow
380.02
316.32
236.25
-49.4
Equity raised
1,663.61
1,385.84
1,034.19
1,027.96
Investing
83.54
134.13
336.87
242.54
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
119.67
Net in cash
2,127.18
1,836.3
1,607.32
1,340.77
The plots were sold and registered through their sale deeds. The plots are situated at Plot Nos. 7, 8, 9, and 15 located in Panjagutta, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.Read More
Radhakishan Damani's firm Derive Trading sold a portion of its ownership in tobacco company VST Industries in bulk transactions on Wednesday.Read More
