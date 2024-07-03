iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

VST Industries Ltd Share Price

328.85
(-3.42%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:49:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open342
  • Day's High343.95
  • 52 Wk High486.15
  • Prev. Close340.5
  • Day's Low326.5
  • 52 Wk Low 301.05
  • Turnover (lac)649.32
  • P/E23.79
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value79.69
  • EPS14.31
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,585.88
  • Div. Yield4
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

VST Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Tobacco Products

Open

342

Prev. Close

340.5

Turnover(Lac.)

649.32

Day's High

343.95

Day's Low

326.5

52 Week's High

486.15

52 Week's Low

301.05

Book Value

79.69

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,585.88

P/E

23.79

EPS

14.31

Divi. Yield

4

VST Industries Ltd Corporate Action

26 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Apr, 2024

arrow

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

26 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 150

arrow

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

VST Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

VST Industries Sells Hyderabad Property to ViNS Bioproducts

VST Industries Sells Hyderabad Property to ViNS Bioproducts

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Nov 2024|09:19 AM

The plots were sold and registered through their sale deeds. The plots are situated at Plot Nos. 7, 8, 9, and 15 located in Panjagutta, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

Read More
VST Industries to issue shares in 10:1 ratio

VST Industries to issue shares in 10:1 ratio

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Jul 2024|10:57 AM

Radhakishan Damani's firm Derive Trading sold a portion of its ownership in tobacco company VST Industries in bulk transactions on Wednesday.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

VST Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:06 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 32.15%

Foreign: 32.15%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 11.35%

Institutions: 11.34%

Non-Institutions: 56.31%

Custodian: 0.18%

Read More
Share Price

VST Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.44

15.44

15.44

15.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,236.97

1,164.26

1,058.85

925

Net Worth

1,252.41

1,179.7

1,074.29

940.44

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,178.16

1,110.98

1,239.34

947.57

yoy growth (%)

6.04

-10.35

30.79

2.73

Raw materials

-513.5

-478.89

-598.55

-470.29

As % of sales

43.58

43.1

48.29

49.63

Employee costs

-116.34

-114.83

-102.42

-89.19

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

428.2

417.3

420.25

279.45

Depreciation

-30.09

-35.07

-41.75

-39.16

Tax paid

-107.97

-106.5

-116.15

-97.56

Working capital

38.01

20.58

-100.4

-205.44

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.04

-10.35

30.79

2.73

Op profit growth

0.25

-0.97

40.64

19

EBIT growth

2.61

-0.7

50.38

21.02

Net profit growth

3.03

2.2

67.18

20.04

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008Mar-2007Mar-2006

Gross Sales

1,125.42

1,004.73

773.44

725.22

753.21

Excise Duty

653.25

623.65

433.47

391.92

403.66

Net Sales

472.17

381.07

339.97

333.29

349.55

Other Operating Income

2.83

2

1.86

0

0

Other Income

21.92

32.09

12.68

15.22

20.04

View Annually Results

VST Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

ITC Ltd

ITC

481.6

29.286,03,064.445,078.342.8519,150.3258.3

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd

GODFRYPHLP

5,105.9

28.3326,570.19246.861.11,372.86772.57

VST Industries Ltd

VSTIND

340.5

23.795,783.7747.564358.9566.69

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT VST Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

S Thirumalai

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Phani K Mangipudi

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Naresh Kumar Sethi

Independent Director

Rama Bijapurkar

Independent Director

Sudip Bandyopadhyay

Independent Director

Rajiv Gulati

Managing Director & CEO

Aditya Deb Gooptu

Independent Director

Rajeev Bakshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by VST Industries Ltd

Summary

VST Industries Ltd (the erstwhile Vazir Sultan Tobacco Company) was incorporated in November 10th, 1930 at Hyderabad, AP. The Company is an associate undertaking of British American Tobacco Plc., the global leader in cigarettes. It has 2 manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad and Toopran and 6 Regional offices in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Guwahati. It is presently engaged in manufacture and trading of Cigarettes, containing Tobacco and Tobacco products. In 1990, the company entered the United Arab Emirates market, launching Kingston Mini Kings. To develop the export business, it introduced fire-cured, light-soil Burley and other non-traditional varieties of tobacco, followed by another brand, Kingston Dual Filter, in 1991. In the same year, it was accorded the status of an export house. It also acquired an import license for two sophisticated high-speed precision Log Max cigarette manufacturing machines from France. The company also exports agricultural products.VSTs subsidiaries are Hallmark Tobacco Company Pvt Ltd, VST Distribution, Storage & Leasing Company Pvt Ltd (VDSL) and Tobacco Diversification Investments Pvt Ltd (TDIL). During the year 2004-05 Tobacco Diversification Investments Pvt Ltd amalgamated with VST Distribution, Storage & Leasing Company, which came into effect on 1st April 2004. The company has allotted 3030000 1% Unsecured Optionally Convertible Debentures of Rs 10 each, in lieu of VSTs holding in the TDIL in the ratio of 1:1.VST intro
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the VST Industries Ltd share price today?

The VST Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹328.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of VST Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of VST Industries Ltd is ₹5585.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of VST Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of VST Industries Ltd is 23.79 and 5.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of VST Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a VST Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of VST Industries Ltd is ₹301.05 and ₹486.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of VST Industries Ltd?

VST Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -2.51%, 3 Years at 5.34%, 1 Year at -7.17%, 6 Month at -8.05%, 3 Month at -5.95% and 1 Month at 4.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of VST Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of VST Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 32.16 %
Institutions - 10.89 %
Public - 56.76 %

QUICKLINKS FOR VST Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.