Summary

VST Industries Ltd (the erstwhile Vazir Sultan Tobacco Company) was incorporated in November 10th, 1930 at Hyderabad, AP. The Company is an associate undertaking of British American Tobacco Plc., the global leader in cigarettes. It has 2 manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad and Toopran and 6 Regional offices in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Guwahati. It is presently engaged in manufacture and trading of Cigarettes, containing Tobacco and Tobacco products. In 1990, the company entered the United Arab Emirates market, launching Kingston Mini Kings. To develop the export business, it introduced fire-cured, light-soil Burley and other non-traditional varieties of tobacco, followed by another brand, Kingston Dual Filter, in 1991. In the same year, it was accorded the status of an export house. It also acquired an import license for two sophisticated high-speed precision Log Max cigarette manufacturing machines from France. The company also exports agricultural products.VSTs subsidiaries are Hallmark Tobacco Company Pvt Ltd, VST Distribution, Storage & Leasing Company Pvt Ltd (VDSL) and Tobacco Diversification Investments Pvt Ltd (TDIL). During the year 2004-05 Tobacco Diversification Investments Pvt Ltd amalgamated with VST Distribution, Storage & Leasing Company, which came into effect on 1st April 2004. The company has allotted 3030000 1% Unsecured Optionally Convertible Debentures of Rs 10 each, in lieu of VSTs holding in the TDIL in the ratio of 1:1.VST intro

