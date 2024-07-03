SectorTobacco Products
Open₹342
Prev. Close₹340.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹649.32
Day's High₹343.95
Day's Low₹326.5
52 Week's High₹486.15
52 Week's Low₹301.05
Book Value₹79.69
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,585.88
P/E23.79
EPS14.31
Divi. Yield4
The plots were sold and registered through their sale deeds. The plots are situated at Plot Nos. 7, 8, 9, and 15 located in Panjagutta, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.
Radhakishan Damani's firm Derive Trading sold a portion of its ownership in tobacco company VST Industries in bulk transactions on Wednesday.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.44
15.44
15.44
15.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,236.97
1,164.26
1,058.85
925
Net Worth
1,252.41
1,179.7
1,074.29
940.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,178.16
1,110.98
1,239.34
947.57
yoy growth (%)
6.04
-10.35
30.79
2.73
Raw materials
-513.5
-478.89
-598.55
-470.29
As % of sales
43.58
43.1
48.29
49.63
Employee costs
-116.34
-114.83
-102.42
-89.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
428.2
417.3
420.25
279.45
Depreciation
-30.09
-35.07
-41.75
-39.16
Tax paid
-107.97
-106.5
-116.15
-97.56
Working capital
38.01
20.58
-100.4
-205.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.04
-10.35
30.79
2.73
Op profit growth
0.25
-0.97
40.64
19
EBIT growth
2.61
-0.7
50.38
21.02
Net profit growth
3.03
2.2
67.18
20.04
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
|Mar-2006
Gross Sales
1,125.42
1,004.73
773.44
725.22
753.21
Excise Duty
653.25
623.65
433.47
391.92
403.66
Net Sales
472.17
381.07
339.97
333.29
349.55
Other Operating Income
2.83
2
1.86
0
0
Other Income
21.92
32.09
12.68
15.22
20.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
ITC Ltd
ITC
481.6
|29.28
|6,03,064.44
|5,078.34
|2.85
|19,150.32
|58.3
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd
GODFRYPHLP
5,105.9
|28.33
|26,570.19
|246.86
|1.1
|1,372.86
|772.57
VST Industries Ltd
VSTIND
340.5
|23.79
|5,783.77
|47.56
|4
|358.95
|66.69
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
S Thirumalai
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Phani K Mangipudi
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Naresh Kumar Sethi
Independent Director
Rama Bijapurkar
Independent Director
Sudip Bandyopadhyay
Independent Director
Rajiv Gulati
Managing Director & CEO
Aditya Deb Gooptu
Independent Director
Rajeev Bakshi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by VST Industries Ltd
Summary
VST Industries Ltd (the erstwhile Vazir Sultan Tobacco Company) was incorporated in November 10th, 1930 at Hyderabad, AP. The Company is an associate undertaking of British American Tobacco Plc., the global leader in cigarettes. It has 2 manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad and Toopran and 6 Regional offices in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Guwahati. It is presently engaged in manufacture and trading of Cigarettes, containing Tobacco and Tobacco products. In 1990, the company entered the United Arab Emirates market, launching Kingston Mini Kings. To develop the export business, it introduced fire-cured, light-soil Burley and other non-traditional varieties of tobacco, followed by another brand, Kingston Dual Filter, in 1991. In the same year, it was accorded the status of an export house. It also acquired an import license for two sophisticated high-speed precision Log Max cigarette manufacturing machines from France. The company also exports agricultural products.VSTs subsidiaries are Hallmark Tobacco Company Pvt Ltd, VST Distribution, Storage & Leasing Company Pvt Ltd (VDSL) and Tobacco Diversification Investments Pvt Ltd (TDIL). During the year 2004-05 Tobacco Diversification Investments Pvt Ltd amalgamated with VST Distribution, Storage & Leasing Company, which came into effect on 1st April 2004. The company has allotted 3030000 1% Unsecured Optionally Convertible Debentures of Rs 10 each, in lieu of VSTs holding in the TDIL in the ratio of 1:1.
Read More
The VST Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹328.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of VST Industries Ltd is ₹5585.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of VST Industries Ltd is 23.79 and 5.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a VST Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of VST Industries Ltd is ₹301.05 and ₹486.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
VST Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -2.51%, 3 Years at 5.34%, 1 Year at -7.17%, 6 Month at -8.05%, 3 Month at -5.95% and 1 Month at 4.11%.
