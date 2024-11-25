|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|29 Aug 2024
|26 Apr 2024
|AGM 25/07/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 this is to inform that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 15.6.2024 to 21.6.2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of dividend. The 93rd Annual General Meeting of the Company has been scheduled to be held on 25th July, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/04/2024) AGM 29/08/2024 (Revised) (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 24.06.2024) Rescheduling of the 93rd Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.06.2024) Scrutinizer Report of the Ninety Third Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2024)
