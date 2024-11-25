iifl-logo-icon 1
VST Industries Ltd AGM

309.7
(0.44%)
Jan 15, 2025|09:29:59 AM

VST Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM29 Aug 202426 Apr 2024
AGM 25/07/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 this is to inform that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 15.6.2024 to 21.6.2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of dividend. The 93rd Annual General Meeting of the Company has been scheduled to be held on 25th July, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/04/2024) AGM 29/08/2024 (Revised) (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 24.06.2024) Rescheduling of the 93rd Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.06.2024) Scrutinizer Report of the Ninety Third Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2024)

VST Industries: Related News

VST Industries Sells Hyderabad Property to ViNS Bioproducts

VST Industries Sells Hyderabad Property to ViNS Bioproducts

25 Nov 2024|09:19 AM

The plots were sold and registered through their sale deeds. The plots are situated at Plot Nos. 7, 8, 9, and 15 located in Panjagutta, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

VST Industries to issue shares in 10:1 ratio

VST Industries to issue shares in 10:1 ratio

26 Jul 2024|10:57 AM

Radhakishan Damani's firm Derive Trading sold a portion of its ownership in tobacco company VST Industries in bulk transactions on Wednesday.

