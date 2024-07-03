VST Industries Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
|Mar-2006
Gross Sales
1,125.42
1,004.73
773.44
725.22
753.21
Excise Duty
653.25
623.65
433.47
391.92
403.66
Net Sales
472.17
381.07
339.97
333.29
349.55
Other Operating Income
2.83
2
1.86
0
0
Other Income
21.92
32.09
12.68
15.22
20.04
Total Income
496.92
415.17
354.51
348.51
369.6
Total Expenditure
394.73
313.95
256.57
252.94
276.55
PBIDT
102.19
101.2
97.94
95.58
93.04
Interest
-1.25
-1.2
-2.13
-1.5
-2.74
PBDT
103.45
102.41
100.06
97.08
95.77
Depreciation
17.95
15.9
13.81
11.56
10.32
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
23.48
24.57
24.72
34.88
41.56
Deferred Tax
0
0
1.79
-6.44
-2.13
Reported Profit After Tax
62
61.91
58.47
55.59
44.4
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
62
61.91
58.47
55.59
44.4
Extra-ordinary Items
-9
9.02
0
0
-29.11
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
71
52.88
58.47
55.59
73.51
EPS (Unit Curr.)
40.15
40.09
37.86
36
28.75
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
300
200
200
125
Equity
15.43
15.43
15.43
15.43
15.43
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,04,76,018
1,04,76,018
1,04,76,018
1,04,76,018
1,04,76,018
Public Shareholding (%)
67.83
67.83
67.83
67.83
67.83
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
49,65,902
49,65,902
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
32.15
32.15
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
21.64
26.55
28.8
28.67
26.61
PBDTM(%)
21.91
26.87
29.43
29.12
27.4
PATM(%)
13.13
16.24
17.2
16.67
12.7
The plots were sold and registered through their sale deeds. The plots are situated at Plot Nos. 7, 8, 9, and 15 located in Panjagutta, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.Read More
Radhakishan Damani's firm Derive Trading sold a portion of its ownership in tobacco company VST Industries in bulk transactions on Wednesday.Read More
