VST Industries Ltd Annually Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008Mar-2007Mar-2006

Gross Sales

1,125.42

1,004.73

773.44

725.22

753.21

Excise Duty

653.25

623.65

433.47

391.92

403.66

Net Sales

472.17

381.07

339.97

333.29

349.55

Other Operating Income

2.83

2

1.86

0

0

Other Income

21.92

32.09

12.68

15.22

20.04

Total Income

496.92

415.17

354.51

348.51

369.6

Total Expenditure

394.73

313.95

256.57

252.94

276.55

PBIDT

102.19

101.2

97.94

95.58

93.04

Interest

-1.25

-1.2

-2.13

-1.5

-2.74

PBDT

103.45

102.41

100.06

97.08

95.77

Depreciation

17.95

15.9

13.81

11.56

10.32

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

23.48

24.57

24.72

34.88

41.56

Deferred Tax

0

0

1.79

-6.44

-2.13

Reported Profit After Tax

62

61.91

58.47

55.59

44.4

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

62

61.91

58.47

55.59

44.4

Extra-ordinary Items

-9

9.02

0

0

-29.11

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

71

52.88

58.47

55.59

73.51

EPS (Unit Curr.)

40.15

40.09

37.86

36

28.75

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

300

200

200

125

Equity

15.43

15.43

15.43

15.43

15.43

Public Shareholding (Number)

1,04,76,018

1,04,76,018

1,04,76,018

1,04,76,018

1,04,76,018

Public Shareholding (%)

67.83

67.83

67.83

67.83

67.83

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

49,65,902

49,65,902

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

32.15

32.15

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

21.64

26.55

28.8

28.67

26.61

PBDTM(%)

21.91

26.87

29.43

29.12

27.4

PATM(%)

13.13

16.24

17.2

16.67

12.7

VST Industries: Related NEWS

VST Industries Sells Hyderabad Property to ViNS Bioproducts

VST Industries Sells Hyderabad Property to ViNS Bioproducts

25 Nov 2024|09:19 AM

The plots were sold and registered through their sale deeds. The plots are situated at Plot Nos. 7, 8, 9, and 15 located in Panjagutta, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

VST Industries to issue shares in 10:1 ratio

VST Industries to issue shares in 10:1 ratio

26 Jul 2024|10:57 AM

Radhakishan Damani's firm Derive Trading sold a portion of its ownership in tobacco company VST Industries in bulk transactions on Wednesday.

QUICKLINKS FOR VST Industries Ltd

