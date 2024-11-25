Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

VST INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

VST INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and issue of bonus shares Unaudited Financial Results, Issue of Bonus and completion of tenure of Independent Director. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Apr 2024 17 Apr 2024

VST INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the year ended March 31 2024 and to recommend dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24. Audited Financial Results and Dividend The Board of Directors at their meeting held today recommended a final dividend of Rs.150/- per equity share of Rs.10/- each. The dividend will be paid/dispatched within 30 days of the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 93rd Annual General Meeting. Pursuant to Regulation 33(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we attach herewith the statement containing the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 which was considered and approved at the Board Meeting held today (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.04.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jan 2024 12 Jan 2024