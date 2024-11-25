|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|14 Oct 2024
|VST INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jul 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|VST INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and issue of bonus shares Unaudited Financial Results, Issue of Bonus and completion of tenure of Independent Director. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Apr 2024
|17 Apr 2024
|VST INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the year ended March 31 2024 and to recommend dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24. Audited Financial Results and Dividend The Board of Directors at their meeting held today recommended a final dividend of Rs.150/- per equity share of Rs.10/- each. The dividend will be paid/dispatched within 30 days of the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 93rd Annual General Meeting. Pursuant to Regulation 33(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we attach herewith the statement containing the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 which was considered and approved at the Board Meeting held today (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Jan 2024
|12 Jan 2024
|VST INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 33(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the statement containing the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 which was considered and approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held today. Also enclosed is the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors. Reappointment of Independent Directors-Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.01.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 33(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the statement containing the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 which was approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 22nd January, 2024. Also enclosed is the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/01/2024)
