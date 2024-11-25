|Purpose
|10:1 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, VST INDUSTRIES LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE VST INDUSTRIES LTD. (509966) RECORD DATE 06.09.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 10 (Ten) Bonus Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share of Rs.10/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 06/09/2024 DR- 710/2024-2025 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 02.09.2024)
