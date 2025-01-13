Zota Health Care Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.85
25.16
25.16
24.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
95.93
69.3
66.21
41.81
Net Worth
121.78
94.46
91.37
66.37
Minority Interest
Debt
14.68
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.01
Total Liabilities
136.46
94.46
91.37
66.38
Fixed Assets
16.74
14.54
12.56
14.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.77
9.54
34.84
9.99
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0.08
0.07
0
Networking Capital
112.76
69.41
41.71
41.04
Inventories
40.06
35.83
27.98
28.13
Inventory Days
96.1
Sundry Debtors
73.71
43.56
38.32
28.84
Debtor Days
98.52
Other Current Assets
35.82
20.2
9.32
3.21
Sundry Creditors
-30.84
-24.82
-18.32
-15.59
Creditor Days
53.25
Other Current Liabilities
-5.99
-5.36
-15.59
-3.55
Cash
0.14
0.88
2.2
1.33
Total Assets
136.44
94.45
91.38
66.39
