|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.28
11.12
51.53
12.67
Op profit growth
-86.16
-41.67
-8.9
30.92
EBIT growth
-132.67
-50.19
12.63
30.08
Net profit growth
-107.61
-50.58
30.03
37.07
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0.58
4.74
9.04
15.05
EBIT margin
-1.2
4.13
9.22
12.41
Net profit margin
-0.19
2.88
6.48
7.55
RoCE
-1.89
5.69
17
31.26
RoNW
-0.07
0.99
3.17
6.25
RoA
-0.07
0.99
2.98
4.76
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.09
1.12
3.16
2.77
Dividend per share
1
1
1
1
Cash EPS
-1.37
0.26
2.36
1.92
Book value per share
26.99
28.02
39.28
12.75
Valuation ratios
P/E
-1,538.88
116.29
58.7
P/CEPS
-100.71
496.73
78.33
P/B
5.13
4.64
4.72
EV/EBIDTA
179.8
52.92
48.87
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
40.54
Tax payout
-11.22
-29
-29.37
-32.72
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
98.98
98.34
72.07
72.3
Inventory days
91.48
111.03
106.92
97.45
Creditor days
-52.59
-62.78
-37.92
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
11.69
-56.64
-214.47
-10.54
Net debt / equity
-0.02
-0.01
-0.02
0.27
Net debt / op. profit
-2.16
-0.18
-0.21
0.59
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-68.64
-69.72
-66.63
-65.18
Employee costs
-8.71
-10.87
-10.39
-7.6
Other costs
-22.05
-14.64
-13.92
-12.16
No Record Found
