Zota Health Care Ltd Key Ratios

985.7
(-2.73%)
Jan 20, 2025|03:31:14 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.28

11.12

51.53

12.67

Op profit growth

-86.16

-41.67

-8.9

30.92

EBIT growth

-132.67

-50.19

12.63

30.08

Net profit growth

-107.61

-50.58

30.03

37.07

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0.58

4.74

9.04

15.05

EBIT margin

-1.2

4.13

9.22

12.41

Net profit margin

-0.19

2.88

6.48

7.55

RoCE

-1.89

5.69

17

31.26

RoNW

-0.07

0.99

3.17

6.25

RoA

-0.07

0.99

2.98

4.76

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.09

1.12

3.16

2.77

Dividend per share

1

1

1

1

Cash EPS

-1.37

0.26

2.36

1.92

Book value per share

26.99

28.02

39.28

12.75

Valuation ratios

P/E

-1,538.88

116.29

58.7

P/CEPS

-100.71

496.73

78.33

P/B

5.13

4.64

4.72

EV/EBIDTA

179.8

52.92

48.87

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

40.54

Tax payout

-11.22

-29

-29.37

-32.72

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

98.98

98.34

72.07

72.3

Inventory days

91.48

111.03

106.92

97.45

Creditor days

-52.59

-62.78

-37.92

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

11.69

-56.64

-214.47

-10.54

Net debt / equity

-0.02

-0.01

-0.02

0.27

Net debt / op. profit

-2.16

-0.18

-0.21

0.59

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-68.64

-69.72

-66.63

-65.18

Employee costs

-8.71

-10.87

-10.39

-7.6

Other costs

-22.05

-14.64

-13.92

-12.16

