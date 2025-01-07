Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
106.84
95.08
85.62
77.84
yoy growth (%)
12.36
11.03
10
8.75
Raw materials
-73.34
-66.3
-57.01
-51.03
As % of sales
68.64
69.72
66.58
65.56
Employee costs
-9.3
-10.34
-8.89
-6.63
As % of sales
8.7
10.87
10.38
8.52
Other costs
-23.52
-13.9
-11.97
-9.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.01
14.62
13.98
11.9
Operating profit
0.67
4.53
7.74
10.9
OPM
0.63
4.76
9.04
14
Depreciation
-3.16
-2.09
-1.39
-0.93
Interest expense
-0.1
-0.06
-0.03
-0.12
Other income
1.25
1.51
1.54
1.51
Profit before tax
-1.34
3.88
7.85
11.36
Taxes
0.15
-1.12
-2.3
-4.07
Tax rate
-11.38
-28.86
-29.35
-35.85
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.19
2.76
5.55
7.28
Exceptional items
1.02
0
0
-0.02
Net profit
-0.16
2.76
5.55
7.26
yoy growth (%)
-105.88
-50.28
-23.6
31.15
NPM
-0.15
2.9
6.48
9.33
