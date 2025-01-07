iifl-logo-icon 1
Zota Health Care Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

968.5
(13.45%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:06 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

106.84

95.08

85.62

77.84

yoy growth (%)

12.36

11.03

10

8.75

Raw materials

-73.34

-66.3

-57.01

-51.03

As % of sales

68.64

69.72

66.58

65.56

Employee costs

-9.3

-10.34

-8.89

-6.63

As % of sales

8.7

10.87

10.38

8.52

Other costs

-23.52

-13.9

-11.97

-9.26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.01

14.62

13.98

11.9

Operating profit

0.67

4.53

7.74

10.9

OPM

0.63

4.76

9.04

14

Depreciation

-3.16

-2.09

-1.39

-0.93

Interest expense

-0.1

-0.06

-0.03

-0.12

Other income

1.25

1.51

1.54

1.51

Profit before tax

-1.34

3.88

7.85

11.36

Taxes

0.15

-1.12

-2.3

-4.07

Tax rate

-11.38

-28.86

-29.35

-35.85

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.19

2.76

5.55

7.28

Exceptional items

1.02

0

0

-0.02

Net profit

-0.16

2.76

5.55

7.26

yoy growth (%)

-105.88

-50.28

-23.6

31.15

NPM

-0.15

2.9

6.48

9.33

