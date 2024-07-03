Zota Health Care Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
67.28
56.3
49.64
46.93
45.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
67.28
56.3
49.64
46.93
45.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.54
0.02
0.46
0.15
0.4
Total Income
67.82
56.32
50.09
47.08
45.67
Total Expenditure
68.15
57.56
51.12
43.6
40.85
PBIDT
-0.33
-1.24
-1.03
3.48
4.82
Interest
2.85
2.9
1.68
1.14
1.14
PBDT
-3.18
-4.14
-2.71
2.35
3.69
Depreciation
9.51
8.02
6.8
5.08
4.8
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.85
0.65
0.14
0.44
0.75
Deferred Tax
-1.36
-0.09
-2.73
-0.24
-0.21
Reported Profit After Tax
-12.18
-12.72
-6.92
-2.94
-1.65
Minority Interest After NP
-0.08
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-12.1
-12.72
-6.92
-2.94
-1.65
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-12.1
-12.72
-6.92
-2.94
-1.65
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-4.57
-4.8
-2.68
-1.14
-0.64
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
27.41
26.53
25.85
25.85
25.85
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-0.49
-2.2
-2.07
7.41
10.64
PBDTM(%)
-4.72
-7.35
-5.45
5
8.15
PATM(%)
-18.1
-22.59
-13.94
-6.26
-3.64
