iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Zota Health Care Ltd Quarterly Results

968.5
(13.45%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

67.28

56.3

49.64

46.93

45.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

67.28

56.3

49.64

46.93

45.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.54

0.02

0.46

0.15

0.4

Total Income

67.82

56.32

50.09

47.08

45.67

Total Expenditure

68.15

57.56

51.12

43.6

40.85

PBIDT

-0.33

-1.24

-1.03

3.48

4.82

Interest

2.85

2.9

1.68

1.14

1.14

PBDT

-3.18

-4.14

-2.71

2.35

3.69

Depreciation

9.51

8.02

6.8

5.08

4.8

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.85

0.65

0.14

0.44

0.75

Deferred Tax

-1.36

-0.09

-2.73

-0.24

-0.21

Reported Profit After Tax

-12.18

-12.72

-6.92

-2.94

-1.65

Minority Interest After NP

-0.08

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-12.1

-12.72

-6.92

-2.94

-1.65

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-12.1

-12.72

-6.92

-2.94

-1.65

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-4.57

-4.8

-2.68

-1.14

-0.64

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

27.41

26.53

25.85

25.85

25.85

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-0.49

-2.2

-2.07

7.41

10.64

PBDTM(%)

-4.72

-7.35

-5.45

5

8.15

PATM(%)

-18.1

-22.59

-13.94

-6.26

-3.64

Zota Health Care: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Zota Health Care Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.