Zota Health Care Ltd Cash Flow Statement

853.7
(5.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Zota Health Care Ltd

Zota Health Care FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.34

3.88

7.85

11.36

Depreciation

-3.16

-2.09

-1.39

-0.93

Tax paid

0.15

-1.12

-2.3

-4.07

Working capital

2.77

-2.38

8.18

12.04

Other operating items

Operating

-1.58

-1.71

12.33

18.39

Capital expenditure

1.75

7.73

1.6

3.78

Free cash flow

0.16

6.01

13.93

22.17

Equity raised

86.26

99.93

98.06

66.02

Investing

-4.04

-1.59

-10.53

26.15

Financing

0

0

0

0.82

Dividends paid

0

0

0

5.26

Net in cash

82.38

104.36

101.47

120.42

