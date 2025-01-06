Zota Health Care Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.34
3.88
7.85
11.36
Depreciation
-3.16
-2.09
-1.39
-0.93
Tax paid
0.15
-1.12
-2.3
-4.07
Working capital
2.77
-2.38
8.18
12.04
Other operating items
Operating
-1.58
-1.71
12.33
18.39
Capital expenditure
1.75
7.73
1.6
3.78
Free cash flow
0.16
6.01
13.93
22.17
Equity raised
86.26
99.93
98.06
66.02
Investing
-4.04
-1.59
-10.53
26.15
Financing
0
0
0
0.82
Dividends paid
0
0
0
5.26
Net in cash
82.38
104.36
101.47
120.42
