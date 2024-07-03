SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹810
Prev. Close₹806.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,630.62
Day's High₹874
Day's Low₹804.9
52 Week's High₹859
52 Week's Low₹440.1
Book Value₹69.68
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,356.37
P/E415.8
EPS1.94
Divi. Yield0.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.85
25.16
25.16
24.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
95.93
69.3
66.21
41.81
Net Worth
121.78
94.46
91.37
66.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
106.84
95.08
85.62
77.84
yoy growth (%)
12.36
11.03
10
8.75
Raw materials
-73.34
-66.3
-57.01
-51.03
As % of sales
68.64
69.72
66.58
65.56
Employee costs
-9.3
-10.34
-8.89
-6.63
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.34
3.88
7.85
11.36
Depreciation
-3.16
-2.09
-1.39
-0.93
Tax paid
0.15
-1.12
-2.3
-4.07
Working capital
2.77
-2.38
8.18
12.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.36
11.03
10
8.75
Op profit growth
-85.09
-41.46
-28.94
8.56
EBIT growth
-131.25
-49.98
-31.23
26.97
Net profit growth
-105.88
-50.28
-23.6
31.15
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
180.49
139.96
131.19
106.79
95.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
180.49
139.96
131.19
106.79
95.11
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.16
2.49
1.63
2.29
1.51
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Ketankumar Zota
Managing Director
Moxesh Zota
Whole-time Director
Kamlesh Zota
Whole-time Director
Himanshu Zota
Whole-time Director
Manukant Zota
Independent Director
Varsaben Mehta
Company Secretary
Ashvin Variya
Addtnl Independent Director
Bhumi Maulik Doshi
Independent Director
Dhiren Prafulbhai Shah
Independent Director
Jayshreeben N Mehta
Reports by Zota Health Care Ltd
Summary
Zota Health Care Limited is a renowned pharmaceutical company that manufactures, markets, and exports pharmaceutical, ayurvedic, nutraceutical, and over-the-counter (OTC) products. The Company was incorporated in July 12, 2000 and is based out of Surat, Gujarat. The Company meets the requirements of millions of people by increasing access to high-quality, affordable medicines for chronic illnesses including heart disease, diabetes, thyroid disease, and others, giving Indias pharmaceutical industry a boost.The Company has three business verticals: Marketing-a traditional business vertical, and driving business verticals - Exports and Retail harmacy Chain. Through its chain, Davaindia, the largest private-sector generic pharmacy chain, the Company is making strong inroads into the generic retail pharmacy business. The Companys state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Sachin SEZ serves customers in more than 30 countries. Davaindia is a retail generic pharmacy chain whose core value proposition is providing quality generic medicines at substantial discounts, i.e. 30% to 90%, to their branded equivalents. Davaindia focuses on private-label products in the medicinal, OTC, and ayurvedic categories, with a greater emphasis on chronic therapies and ailments.The Marketing business vertical involves the direct distribution of generic drugs, OTC products, and other pharmaceutical products through the Companys distribution network across India. In domestic Marketing business, the Compa
Read More
The Zota Health Care Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹859.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zota Health Care Ltd is ₹2356.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Zota Health Care Ltd is 415.8 and 10.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zota Health Care Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zota Health Care Ltd is ₹440.1 and ₹859 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Zota Health Care Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.48%, 3 Years at 26.49%, 1 Year at 68.12%, 6 Month at 35.29%, 3 Month at 30.94% and 1 Month at 29.44%.
