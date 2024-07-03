iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Zota Health Care Ltd Share Price

859.75
(6.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:44:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open810
  • Day's High874
  • 52 Wk High859
  • Prev. Close806.65
  • Day's Low804.9
  • 52 Wk Low 440.1
  • Turnover (lac)1,630.62
  • P/E415.8
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value69.68
  • EPS1.94
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,356.37
  • Div. Yield0.12
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Zota Health Care Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

810

Prev. Close

806.65

Turnover(Lac.)

1,630.62

Day's High

874

Day's Low

804.9

52 Week's High

859

52 Week's Low

440.1

Book Value

69.68

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,356.37

P/E

415.8

EPS

1.94

Divi. Yield

0.12

Zota Health Care Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 21 Sep, 2024

arrow

18 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Zota Health Care Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Zota Health Care Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:08 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.40%

Non-Promoter- 0.99%

Institutions: 0.99%

Non-Institutions: 36.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Zota Health Care Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.85

25.16

25.16

24.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

95.93

69.3

66.21

41.81

Net Worth

121.78

94.46

91.37

66.37

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

106.84

95.08

85.62

77.84

yoy growth (%)

12.36

11.03

10

8.75

Raw materials

-73.34

-66.3

-57.01

-51.03

As % of sales

68.64

69.72

66.58

65.56

Employee costs

-9.3

-10.34

-8.89

-6.63

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.34

3.88

7.85

11.36

Depreciation

-3.16

-2.09

-1.39

-0.93

Tax paid

0.15

-1.12

-2.3

-4.07

Working capital

2.77

-2.38

8.18

12.04

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.36

11.03

10

8.75

Op profit growth

-85.09

-41.46

-28.94

8.56

EBIT growth

-131.25

-49.98

-31.23

26.97

Net profit growth

-105.88

-50.28

-23.6

31.15

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

180.49

139.96

131.19

106.79

95.11

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

180.49

139.96

131.19

106.79

95.11

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.16

2.49

1.63

2.29

1.51

View Annually Results

Zota Health Care Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Zota Health Care Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Ketankumar Zota

Managing Director

Moxesh Zota

Whole-time Director

Kamlesh Zota

Whole-time Director

Himanshu Zota

Whole-time Director

Manukant Zota

Independent Director

Varsaben Mehta

Company Secretary

Ashvin Variya

Addtnl Independent Director

Bhumi Maulik Doshi

Independent Director

Dhiren Prafulbhai Shah

Independent Director

Jayshreeben N Mehta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Zota Health Care Ltd

Summary

Zota Health Care Limited is a renowned pharmaceutical company that manufactures, markets, and exports pharmaceutical, ayurvedic, nutraceutical, and over-the-counter (OTC) products. The Company was incorporated in July 12, 2000 and is based out of Surat, Gujarat. The Company meets the requirements of millions of people by increasing access to high-quality, affordable medicines for chronic illnesses including heart disease, diabetes, thyroid disease, and others, giving Indias pharmaceutical industry a boost.The Company has three business verticals: Marketing-a traditional business vertical, and driving business verticals - Exports and Retail harmacy Chain. Through its chain, Davaindia, the largest private-sector generic pharmacy chain, the Company is making strong inroads into the generic retail pharmacy business. The Companys state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Sachin SEZ serves customers in more than 30 countries. Davaindia is a retail generic pharmacy chain whose core value proposition is providing quality generic medicines at substantial discounts, i.e. 30% to 90%, to their branded equivalents. Davaindia focuses on private-label products in the medicinal, OTC, and ayurvedic categories, with a greater emphasis on chronic therapies and ailments.The Marketing business vertical involves the direct distribution of generic drugs, OTC products, and other pharmaceutical products through the Companys distribution network across India. In domestic Marketing business, the Compa
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Zota Health Care Ltd share price today?

The Zota Health Care Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹859.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Zota Health Care Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zota Health Care Ltd is ₹2356.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Zota Health Care Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Zota Health Care Ltd is 415.8 and 10.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Zota Health Care Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zota Health Care Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zota Health Care Ltd is ₹440.1 and ₹859 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Zota Health Care Ltd?

Zota Health Care Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.48%, 3 Years at 26.49%, 1 Year at 68.12%, 6 Month at 35.29%, 3 Month at 30.94% and 1 Month at 29.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Zota Health Care Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Zota Health Care Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.40 %
Institutions - 1.00 %
Public - 36.60 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Zota Health Care Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.