Summary

Zota Health Care Limited is a renowned pharmaceutical company that manufactures, markets, and exports pharmaceutical, ayurvedic, nutraceutical, and over-the-counter (OTC) products. The Company was incorporated in July 12, 2000 and is based out of Surat, Gujarat. The Company meets the requirements of millions of people by increasing access to high-quality, affordable medicines for chronic illnesses including heart disease, diabetes, thyroid disease, and others, giving Indias pharmaceutical industry a boost.The Company has three business verticals: Marketing-a traditional business vertical, and driving business verticals - Exports and Retail harmacy Chain. Through its chain, Davaindia, the largest private-sector generic pharmacy chain, the Company is making strong inroads into the generic retail pharmacy business. The Companys state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Sachin SEZ serves customers in more than 30 countries. Davaindia is a retail generic pharmacy chain whose core value proposition is providing quality generic medicines at substantial discounts, i.e. 30% to 90%, to their branded equivalents. Davaindia focuses on private-label products in the medicinal, OTC, and ayurvedic categories, with a greater emphasis on chronic therapies and ailments.The Marketing business vertical involves the direct distribution of generic drugs, OTC products, and other pharmaceutical products through the Companys distribution network across India. In domestic Marketing business, the Compa

