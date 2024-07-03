Zota Health Care Ltd Summary

Zota Health Care Limited is a renowned pharmaceutical company that manufactures, markets, and exports pharmaceutical, ayurvedic, nutraceutical, and over-the-counter (OTC) products. The Company was incorporated in July 12, 2000 and is based out of Surat, Gujarat. The Company meets the requirements of millions of people by increasing access to high-quality, affordable medicines for chronic illnesses including heart disease, diabetes, thyroid disease, and others, giving Indias pharmaceutical industry a boost.The Company has three business verticals: Marketing-a traditional business vertical, and driving business verticals - Exports and Retail harmacy Chain. Through its chain, Davaindia, the largest private-sector generic pharmacy chain, the Company is making strong inroads into the generic retail pharmacy business. The Companys state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Sachin SEZ serves customers in more than 30 countries. Davaindia is a retail generic pharmacy chain whose core value proposition is providing quality generic medicines at substantial discounts, i.e. 30% to 90%, to their branded equivalents. Davaindia focuses on private-label products in the medicinal, OTC, and ayurvedic categories, with a greater emphasis on chronic therapies and ailments.The Marketing business vertical involves the direct distribution of generic drugs, OTC products, and other pharmaceutical products through the Companys distribution network across India. In domestic Marketing business, the Company procures finished dosage forms (FDFs) from domestic formulation manufactures and then market them under its portfolio of brands. It has a set of manufacturing partners recognized by the WHO with a rigorous focus on product quality. With a portfolio of more than 3000 products in various categories, such as generics, OTC products, allopathic, ayurvedic, etcetera, the Company cater to a variety of ailments. Currently, the Company has over 1050 distributors spread around the country. Instead of the Company directly engaging in sales, distribution, and promotion activities, its distributors engage in ethical marketing or other sales, distribution, and promotion activities on their own. Instead, it provide distributors directly with incentives to help them sell products more effectively.Secondly, the exports business vertical started in 2010, following the establishment of formulations manufacturing facility in the Sachin SEZ. The Company is required to export products from this unit in accordance with the laws governing this SEZ. At present, it has product approvals in 30 countries, particularly in the semi-regulated and regulated markets in the African, Asian, CIS, and Latin American countries. In this facility, the Company make around 250 formulations for direct exports and contract manufacturing. . At present, the Company has 253 dossiers approved across multiple countries, and another 311 dossiers have been filed and are pending approval. It significantly increased efforts and investments towards product registration, the results of which are now apparent in the form of product approvals and expansion of export operations. In the Retail Pharmacy Chain business vertical, the Company operates a chain of pharmacy stores under the brand - Davaindia. Davaindia focuses only on private-label products in the medicinal, OTC, and ayurvedic categories, with a greater emphasis on chronic therapies and ailments. This concept started with three pilot stores in 2017 and has been scaled up to become the largest private-sector generic pharmacy chain with more than 591 stores as of March 2021. Davaindia operates on a unique asset-light franchise model for majority stores. These stores are engaged in exclusive sales of Davaindia products, with more than 95% of products being private-label. In all areas and media, such as TV commercials, printing, digital & social media, radio, among others, the Company has undertaken bold and aggressive marketing and promotion activities with the firm intention of creating top-of-the-mind brand recall for Davaindia. Davaindia - being a front-runner in private sector generic pharmacy assumed the responsibility to create awareness, propagate virtues and debunk misconceptions about generic drugs. In 2019, the Company opened ~150 Davaindia outlets. Davaindia expanded to over 250 outlets, becoming the fastest-growing privatesector generic pharmacy chain in India in 2020.