Board Meeting 9 Jan 2025 6 Jan 2025

To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Board meeting held on January 09, 2025.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Board meeting held on November 14, 2024.

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

Board meeting held on September 04, 2024.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Allotment of 2644836 fully convertible warrants pursuant to Preferential Issue at meeting held on August 14, 2024 Allotment of 873294 equity shares pursuant to Preferential Issue at meeting held on August 14, 2024 Financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Board meeting held on August 14, 2024.

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 26 Jul 2024

Board meeting held on July 26, 2024.

Board Meeting 18 Jun 2024 12 Jun 2024

To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Trading Window closure pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 Board Meeting to be held on 18-Jun-2024 to consider and approve Fund raising/Other business. Board meeting held on Jun 18, 2024. Corrigendum to Outcome of Board Meeting dated June 18, 2024.

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 23 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, dividend and other business matters. Board meeting held on May 29, 2024.

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 22 May 2024

Board meeting held on May 22, 2024.

Board Meeting 6 Apr 2024 6 Apr 2024

Board meeting held on April 06, 2024. Allotment of 679500 equity shares upon conversion of fully convertible warrants pursuant to Preferential Issue at meeting held on April 06, 2024

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024

Board meeting held on March 30, 2024.

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024