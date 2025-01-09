iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Jan 20256 Jan 2025
To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Zota Health Care Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 09, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09.01.2025)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Zota Health Care LImited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting4 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
Zota Health Care LImited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 04, 2024.
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Zota Health Care LImited has informed the Exchange regarding allotment of 2644836 fully convertible warrants pursuant to Preferential Issue at its meeting held on August 14, 2024 Zota Health Care LImited has informed the Exchange regarding allotment of 873294 equity shares pursuant to Preferential Issue at its meeting held on August 14, 2024 Zota Health Care LImited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Zota Health Care LImited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting26 Jul 202426 Jul 2024
Zota Health Care LImited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 26, 2024.
Board Meeting18 Jun 202412 Jun 2024
To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Zota Health Care LImited has informed the Exchange regarding the Trading Window closure pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 ZOTA HEALTH CARE LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 18-Jun-2024 to consider and approve Fund raising/Other business. (As Per NSE Announcement dated on 13/06/2024) Zota Health Care Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 18, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement dated on 18/06/2024) Zota Health Care LImited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Outcome of Board Meeting dated June 18, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement dated on 19/06/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202423 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, dividend and other business matters. Zota Health Care Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202422 May 2024
Zota Health Care Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 22, 2024.
Board Meeting6 Apr 20246 Apr 2024
Zota Health Care LImited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 06, 2024. Zota Health Care LImited has informed the Exchange regarding allotment of 679500 equity shares upon conversion of fully convertible warrants pursuant to Preferential Issue at its meeting held on April 06, 2024
Board Meeting30 Mar 202430 Mar 2024
Zota Health Care LImited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 30, 2024.
Board Meeting8 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters. Zota Health Care LImited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. Zota Health Care LImited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 08, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/02/2024)

