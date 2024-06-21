|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|18 Jun 2024
|13 Jul 2024
|Zota Health Care Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 18, 2024. ZOTA HEALTH CARE LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 13-Jul-2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/06/2024) Zota Health Care LImited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on July 13, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/07/2024) Zota Health Care Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on July 13, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/07/2024)
