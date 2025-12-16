iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Zota Healthcare to raise ₹400 Crore via QIP

16 Dec 2025 , 12:52 PM

Zota Health Care Ltd. shares witnessed volatile moves on Tuesday, December 16 as the company announced the launch of a qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise funds worth up to ₹400 Crore. The company also informed that it will also include a green shoe option of ₹100 Crore.

At around 11.40 AM, Zota Healthcare was trading 1.52% lower at ₹1,661.30 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,687 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,705.50 and ₹1,646.70, respectively.

The company informed that its fund raising committee approved a floor price of ₹1,615.28 per equity share on December 15, 2025. The floor price is fixed at a discount of 4.20% on Monday’s closing price.

As per the people aware of the situation, the company has announced an indicative issue price of ₹1,535 per equity share. This reflects a discount of 9% on the previous closing price.

Zota Health Care may dilute about 8.40% equity stake as part of the fund raising process through the QIP. This includes 6.30% through the base issue and 2.10% via green shoe option.

The business also informed that it will utilise the funds for funding the working capital requirements of the firm, new investments, and general corporate purposes, stated the sources.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Zota Health Care
  • Zota Health Care Funds
  • Zota Health Care News
  • Zota Health Care Share Price
  • Zota Health Care Updates
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

BEML Bags ₹110 Crore Defence Order From Ministry of Defence

BEML Bags ₹110 Crore Defence Order From Ministry of Defence

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Dec 2025|04:04 PM
RailTel secures order worth ₹148 Crore from Census Office

RailTel secures order worth ₹148 Crore from Census Office

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Dec 2025|03:09 PM
Persistent Systems Partners with DigitalOcean to Expand AI Adoption for Enterprises

Persistent Systems Partners with DigitalOcean to Expand AI Adoption for Enterprises

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Dec 2025|03:07 PM
Intellect Design Arena’s proposed UK JV in GIFT City called off

Intellect Design Arena’s proposed UK JV in GIFT City called off

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Dec 2025|01:11 PM
Inox Wind bags 100 MW repeat order from Jakson Green

Inox Wind bags 100 MW repeat order from Jakson Green

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Dec 2025|12:54 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.