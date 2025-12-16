Zota Healthcare to raise ₹400 Crore via QIP

Zota Health Care Ltd. shares witnessed volatile moves on Tuesday, December 16 as the company announced the launch of a qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise funds worth up to ₹400 Crore. The company also informed that it will also include a green shoe option of ₹100 Crore.

At around 11.40 AM, Zota Healthcare was trading 1.52% lower at ₹1,661.30 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,687 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,705.50 and ₹1,646.70, respectively.

The company informed that its fund raising committee approved a floor price of ₹1,615.28 per equity share on December 15, 2025. The floor price is fixed at a discount of 4.20% on Monday’s closing price.

As per the people aware of the situation, the company has announced an indicative issue price of ₹1,535 per equity share. This reflects a discount of 9% on the previous closing price.

Zota Health Care may dilute about 8.40% equity stake as part of the fund raising process through the QIP. This includes 6.30% through the base issue and 2.10% via green shoe option.

The business also informed that it will utilise the funds for funding the working capital requirements of the firm, new investments, and general corporate purposes, stated the sources.

