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Ajwa Projects Ltd IPO

Status: upcoming

0/1200 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: upcoming

IPO Details

Start Date

28 Oct 2026

End Date

30 Oct 2026

Bid Lot

6 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

203 - 0 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

BSE - SME

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

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HOW TO APPLY Ajwa Projects Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to Ajwa Projects Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply Ajwa Projects Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Ajwa Projects Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the Ajwa Projects Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for Ajwa Projects Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply Ajwa Projects Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Ajwa Projects Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Ajwa Projects Ltd IPO.

How to Apply Ajwa Projects Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the Ajwa Projects Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Ajwa Projects Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.

Ajwa Projects Ltd IPO NEWS

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Jio IPO GMP Today: Check estimated listing price

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Jio Platforms IPO GMP stands at ₹246 on October 27, 2026. Check the estimated listing price, premium, potential lot gain, GMP history and IPO subscription figures.

27 Oct 2026|11:09 AM

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JIO IPO Allotment Status Check Online: Steps, GMP, Listing Expectations and Key Details

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Jio IPO received an overall subscription of 21.36 times, with QIBs subscribing 67.15 times. Check how to verify Jio IPO allotment status online, review the latest GMP of ₹247, and explore the estimated listing price of ₹1,366 based on the upper issue price of ₹1,119.

26 Oct 2026|03:04 PM

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Jio IPO GMP Today: Issue Subscribed 7.01 Times on Day 3; GMP at ₹245

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Jio Platforms IPO received 7.01 times subscription by 12:12 PM on October 23, 2026, led by QIBs at 14.62 times. The GMP stood at ₹245, implying an estimated listing price of ₹1,364 per share. Here's a look at category-wise demand and the latest GMP trend.

23 Oct 2026|12:33 PM

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