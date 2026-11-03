Status: upcoming
₹0/0 SharesMinimum Investment
Status: upcoming
19 Nov 2026
23 Nov 2026
1324 Equity Shares
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0 - 0 per share
BSE, NSE
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Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL facilitates easy apply to Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.
Coal India unit South Eastern Coalfields has filed draft papers for an IPO that could raise up to $800 million, through a pure offer for sale. Here is a look at the filing, the company’s financials and the lead managers.
3 Nov 2026|11:34 AM
BLS Polymers shares debuted at Rs 248 on the NSE, a 65% premium over the IPO price, after the Rs 255 crore issue was subscribed 241 times. Here is a look at the listing, subscription data, financials and the company’s business.
3 Nov 2026|10:54 AM
BLS Polymers IPO was subscribed 241.22 times, with the latest GMP at ₹68, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹218 per share. Check the IPO allotment status online, category-wise subscription details and listing expectations.
30 Oct 2026|11:18 AM
Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)
Crystal Crop Protection Ltd
18 Nov - 20 Nov 2026
259.00 - 272.00
450.9 - 455.72
Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd
19 Nov - 23 Nov 2026
0.00 - 0.00
0.00
Watrana Rentals Ltd
19 Nov - 23 Nov 2026
232.00 - 245.00
113.73 - 120.1
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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