Status: upcoming
₹284000/2000 SharesMinimum Investment
Status: upcoming
25 Nov 2026
27 Nov 2026
19 Equity Shares
-
130 - 142 per share
NSE - SME
-
-
-
-
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL facilitates easy apply to Shree Siddhivinayak Greentech Industries Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.
Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696
Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Shree Siddhivinayak Greentech Industries Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list
Step 3 : After re-checking the Shree Siddhivinayak Greentech Industries Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”
Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”
Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid
Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID
Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO
Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Shree Siddhivinayak Greentech Industries Ltd IPO
Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.
Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for
Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Shree Siddhivinayak Greentech Industries Ltd IPO.
Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu
Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO
Step 3 : Select the Shree Siddhivinayak Greentech Industries Ltd IPO and click on apply.
Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next
Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”
Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid
Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Shree Siddhivinayak Greentech Industries Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.
Mahanadi Coalfields IPO GMP remained steady at ₹3.10 on November 19, 2026, indicating a 2.28% premium and an estimated listing price of ₹139.10 per share.
19 Nov 2026|11:38 AM
Crystal Crop Protection IPO is a ₹455.49 crore issue opening on November 18, 2026. Check its price band, GMP, lot size, financial performance, IPO objectives and allotment details.
17 Nov 2026|12:21 PM
Mahanadi Coalfields IPO is a ₹8,981.12 crore offer for sale comprising 66.18 crore equity shares. The issue will open on November 19 and close on November 23, 2026, with a price band of ₹129–₹136 per share and a lot size of 110 shares. The company reported FY26 total income of ₹33,899.28 crore and PAT of ₹10,698.12 crore. The IPO is expected to list on November 27 on the BSE and NSE.
17 Nov 2026|11:55 AM
Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)
Shree Siddhivinayak Greentech Industries Ltd
25 Nov - 27 Nov 2026
130.00 - 142.00
85.75 - 93.66
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.