iifl-logo
IPO Header Banner

Vaibhav Vyapaar Ltd IPO

Status: upcoming

208000/4000 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: upcoming

IPO Details

Start Date

13 Oct 2026

End Date

15 Oct 2026

Bid Lot

14 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

50 - 52 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

NSE - SME

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

HOW TO APPLY Vaibhav Vyapaar Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to Vaibhav Vyapaar Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply Vaibhav Vyapaar Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Vaibhav Vyapaar Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the Vaibhav Vyapaar Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for Vaibhav Vyapaar Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply Vaibhav Vyapaar Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Vaibhav Vyapaar Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Vaibhav Vyapaar Ltd IPO.

How to Apply Vaibhav Vyapaar Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the Vaibhav Vyapaar Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Vaibhav Vyapaar Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.

Vaibhav Vyapaar Ltd IPO NEWS

default-new.webp

Moneyview IPO GMP: Grey Market Premium at ₹13; IPO Subscribed 66.57x

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Moneyview IPO GMP stands at ₹13 on September 28, implying an estimated listing price of ₹47 against the ₹34 upper price band. The IPO is subscribed 66.57x overall.

28 Sep 2026|03:53 PM

default-new.webp

Moneyview IPO: GMP Today, Price, Subscription, Allotment, Listing Date and Key Details

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Moneyview IPO opened for subscription on September 24, 2026, with a price band of ₹32–₹34 per share. The ₹1,091.68 crore issue comprises a fresh issue of ₹750 crore and an OFS of ₹341.68 crore. Check the latest GMP, subscription figures, IPO allotment date, listing schedule, financial performance and use of funds.

24 Sep 2026|12:18 PM

NSE-IPO-380x269.jpg?wsr

NSE Share Price: Stock Lists at ₹1,809.10, Touches ₹1,844

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

NSE shares listed at ₹1,809.10, a 1.35% premium to the ₹1,785 issue price, and touched ₹1,844. One 8-share lot delivered ₹192.80 profit at listing.

24 Sep 2026|10:06 AM

Load More

Upcoming IPOs

Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)

HD Fire Protect Ltd

13 Oct - 15 Oct 2026

258.00 - 271.00

678.14 - 712.31

Vaibhav Vyapaar Ltd

13 Oct - 15 Oct 2026

50.00 - 52.00

38.98 - 40.54

Ravita Engineering Services Ltd

13 Oct - 15 Oct 2026

105.00 - 112.00

108.8 - 116.05

View All Upcoming IPOs
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.