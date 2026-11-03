iifl-logo
IPO Header Banner

Watrana Rentals Ltd IPO

Status: upcoming

294000/1200 SharesMinimum Investment

Status: upcoming

IPO Details

Start Date

19 Nov 2026

End Date

23 Nov 2026

Bid Lot

0 Equity Shares

Size

-

Price Band

232 - 245 per share

IPO Listing Details

Listing Exchange

NSE - SME

Listing Date

-

Listing Price

-

Listing Change

-

Last Traded Price

-

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

HOW TO APPLY Watrana Rentals Ltd IPO

IIFL facilitates easy apply to Watrana Rentals Ltd IPO through Whatsapp. Now apply through a frictionless conversational journey on the largest chat app in the world.

How to Apply Watrana Rentals Ltd IPO Through Whatsapp

Step 1 : Message “Hi” to IIFL Securities Whatsapp channel 9892691696

Step 2 : Tap “Apply for IPOs” and reply with the serial no. of Watrana Rentals Ltd IPO to Apply from the replied list

Step 3 : After re-checking the Watrana Rentals Ltd IPO details, tap “Apply Now”

Step 4 : Tap “Custom Bid” if you want to put any custom bid price or else tap “Cut Off Price”

Step 5 : Select your “Lot Size” and tap “Go Ahead” to confirm bid

Step 6 : Enter your Valid UPI ID

Your Application is successfully completed for Watrana Rentals Ltd IPO. Go and approve your UPI mandate through UPI Payment App

How to Apply Watrana Rentals Ltd IPO Through Indiainfoline Website

Step 1 : Login to ttweb.indiainfoline.com and click on Markets > IPO

Step 2 : A new tab oneup.iiflcapital.com will open up, select the Watrana Rentals Ltd IPO

Step 3 : Select the bid price, amount and click on apply, add more bid(upto 3) or modify current bid.

Step 4 : Select the category you want to apply for

Step 5 : Enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid for Watrana Rentals Ltd IPO.

How to Apply Watrana Rentals Ltd IPO Through IIFL Securities App

Step 1 : Login to IIFL markets app and click on the menu

Step 2 : Select Invest > IPO

Step 3 : Select the Watrana Rentals Ltd IPO and click on apply.

Step 4 : Add more bids (upto 3) or modify current bid and click Next

Step 5 : Select the category you want to apply for and enter the UPI ID, sub-broker code(optional) and click “NEXT”

Step 6 : A success prompt with application number will be displayed on successful bid

Not a client with IIFL Securities? You can still apply to the Watrana Rentals Ltd IPO through this platform! Know how to apply here.

Watrana Rentals Ltd IPO NEWS

default-new.webp

Upcoming IPO - South Eastern Coalfields Ltd submits DRHP for reported $800 million IPO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Coal India unit South Eastern Coalfields has filed draft papers for an IPO that could raise up to $800 million, through a pure offer for sale. Here is a look at the filing, the company’s financials and the lead managers.

3 Nov 2026|11:34 AM

default-new.webp

BLS Polymers Lists at 65% Premium on NSE After 241x Subscription

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

BLS Polymers shares debuted at Rs 248 on the NSE, a 65% premium over the IPO price, after the Rs 255 crore issue was subscribed 241 times. Here is a look at the listing, subscription data, financials and the company’s business.

3 Nov 2026|10:54 AM

default-new.webp

BLS Polymers Allotment Status Check Online: Steps, GMP, Listing Expectations and Key Details

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

BLS Polymers IPO was subscribed 241.22 times, with the latest GMP at ₹68, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹218 per share. Check the IPO allotment status online, category-wise subscription details and listing expectations.

30 Oct 2026|11:18 AM

Load More

Upcoming IPOs

Company Name
Subscription Period
Offer Price (₹)
Issue Size (₹ Cr.)

Crystal Crop Protection Ltd

18 Nov - 20 Nov 2026

259.00 - 272.00

450.9 - 455.72

Watrana Rentals Ltd

19 Nov - 23 Nov 2026

232.00 - 245.00

113.73 - 120.1

View All Upcoming IPOs
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited. All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.