Abakkus Liquid Fund Unclaimed Redemption Less than 3 Years
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Abakkus Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Abakkus Liquid Fund Unclaimed Redemption Less than 3 Years
AMC
: Abakkus Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 21-Jul-2026
Fund Manager
: Abhishek Krishnaswami
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Invest wise with Expert advice
Abakkus Liquid Fund Unclaimed Redemption Less than 3 Years - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 06-Aug-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 100.2986
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.0070% - If redemption/switch out within 1 days from the date of allotment. 0.0065% - If redemption/switch out within 2 days from the date of allotment. 0.0060% - If redemption/switch out within 3 days from the date of allotment. 0.0055% - If redemption/switch out within 4 days from the date of allotment. 0.0050% - If redemption/switch out within 5 days from the date of allotment. 0.0045% - If redemption/switch out within 6 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redemption/switch out after 7 days from the date of allotment.
Abakkus Liquid Fund Unclaimed Redemption Less than 3 Years- NAV Chart
Abakkus Liquid Fund Unclaimed Redemption Less than 3 Years- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.13
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.28
|Category Avg
0.1
0.46
1.52
2.92
5.54
6.25
5.86
5.94
|Category Best
0.33
16.63
17.95
19.9
23.45
21.72
14.79
91.9
|Category Worst
-0.62
-6.5
-5.43
-15.22
-27.32
-3.99
-0.53
-0.01
Abakkus Liquid Fund Unclaimed Redemption Less than 3 Years- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Abakkus Liquid Fund Unclaimed Redemption Less than 3 Years- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
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