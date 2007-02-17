Aditya Birla SL BSE Total Market ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL BSE Total Market ETF
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 30-Sep-2026
Fund Manager
: Mehul Dama
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Invest wise with Expert advice
Aditya Birla SL BSE Total Market ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 29-Sep-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Aditya Birla SL BSE Total Market ETF- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL BSE Total Market ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
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|Category Avg
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|Category Best
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|Category Worst
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Aditya Birla SL BSE Total Market ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL BSE Total Market ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
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