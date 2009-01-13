Axis Fixed Maturity Plan Series 130 92 Days Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Axis Fixed Maturity Plan Series 130 92 Days Reg G
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 09-Mar-2026
Fund Manager
: Sachin Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Invest wise with Expert advice
Axis Fixed Maturity Plan Series 130 92 Days Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 20-Mar-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.0166
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Axis Fixed Maturity Plan Series 130 92 Days Reg G- NAV Chart
Axis Fixed Maturity Plan Series 130 92 Days Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.01
|Category Avg
0.07
0.36
1.28
2.82
6.91
7.51
7.08
6.79
|Category Best
0.15
0.5
1.64
3.42
8.29
8.66
7.37
8.73
|Category Worst
-0.44
-0.03
0.49
2.15
6.02
6.4
6.78
0.01
Axis Fixed Maturity Plan Series 130 92 Days Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Axis Fixed Maturity Plan Series 130 92 Days Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
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