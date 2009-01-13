Axis Fixed Maturity Plan Series 130 92 Days Reg IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Axis Fixed Maturity Plan Series 130 92 Days Reg IDCW
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 09-Mar-2026
Fund Manager
: Sachin Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Invest wise with Expert advice
Axis Fixed Maturity Plan Series 130 92 Days Reg IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 27-Mar-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.0248
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Axis Fixed Maturity Plan Series 130 92 Days Reg IDCW- NAV Chart
Axis Fixed Maturity Plan Series 130 92 Days Reg IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.07
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.19
|Category Avg
0.03
0.29
1.22
2.75
6.82
7.38
6.75
6.77
|Category Best
1.62
1.87
2.69
4.26
11.56
8.39
7.02
8.72
|Category Worst
-0.78
-1.02
-0.1
1.35
5.43
6.32
6.48
0.19
Axis Fixed Maturity Plan Series 130 92 Days Reg IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Axis Fixed Maturity Plan Series 130 92 Days Reg IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
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