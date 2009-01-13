Axis Nifty India Defence Index Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Axis Nifty India Defence Index Fund Direct G
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 10-Apr-2026
Fund Manager
: Nandik Mallik
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Invest wise with Expert advice
Axis Nifty India Defence Index Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 08-May-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.4074
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If redeemed/switched out within 15 days from the date of allotment: 0.25% If redeemed/switched out after 15 days from the date of allotment: Nil
Axis Nifty India Defence Index Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Axis Nifty India Defence Index Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2.69
|Category Avg
2.3
5.19
0.05
-0.71
8.43
16.66
12.89
7.91
|Category Best
5.94
19.72
21.75
24.18
61.86
36.57
20.27
32.51
|Category Worst
-1.18
-6.76
-17.52
-16.17
-17.25
2.98
9.14
-23.82
Axis Nifty India Defence Index Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Axis Nifty India Defence Index Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|19.94
|102036
|44.27
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|17.48
|899604
|38.79
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|14.71
|173559
|32.65
|Equity
|Solar Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|11.03
|15861
|24.48
|Equity
|Mazagon Dock
|Industrial Manufacturing
|6.09
|49466
|13.52
|Equity
|Cochin Shipyard
|Industrial Manufacturing
|4.30
|55111
|9.55
|Equity
|MTAR Technologie
|Electrical Equipment
|4.05
|13939
|9.00
|Equity
|Bharat Dynamics
|Aerospace & Defense
|3.69
|60011
|8.18
|Equity
|Data Pattern
|Aerospace & Defense
|3.54
|19278
|7.86
|Equity
|Astra Microwave
|Aerospace & Defense
|2.79
|55101
|6.19
|Equity
|Garden Reach Sh.
|Aerospace & Defense
|2.52
|19073
|5.58
|Equity
|Zen Technologies
|Aerospace & Defense
|2.26
|30019
|5.01
|Equity
|BEML Ltd
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|2.03
|24899
|4.49
|Equity
|Dynamatic Tech.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.32
|2538
|2.93
|Equity
|Apollo Micro Sys
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.16
|86649
|2.57
|Equity
|AXISCADES Tech.
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.05
|11645
|2.33
|Equity
|Paras Defence
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.83
|23124
|1.83
|Equity
|Mishra Dhatu Nig
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.56
|31803
|1.23
|Equity
|Aequs
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.45
|53076
|0.99
Invest wise with Expert advice
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