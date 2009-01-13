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Axis Nifty India Defence Index Fund Direct G

Axis Nifty India Defence Index Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Axis Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Axis Nifty India Defence Index Fund Direct G

AMC

Axis Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Index

Launch Date

10-Apr-2026

Fund Manager

Nandik Mallik

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

0

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Axis Nifty India Defence Index Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  08-May-2026

NAV [Rs.]

:  10.4074

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

If redeemed/switched out within 15 days from the date of allotment: 0.25% If redeemed/switched out after 15 days from the date of allotment: Nil

Axis Nifty India Defence Index Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

Axis Nifty India Defence Index Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2.69
Category Avg
2.3
5.19
0.05
-0.71
8.43
16.66
12.89
7.91
Category Best
5.94
19.72
21.75
24.18
61.86
36.57
20.27
32.51
Category Worst
-1.18
-6.76
-17.52
-16.17
-17.25
2.98
9.14
-23.82

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Axis Nifty India Defence Index Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Axis Nifty India Defence Index Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Hind.Aeronautics1,02,036
Bharat Electron8,99,604
Bharat Forge1,73,559
Solar Industries15,861
Mazagon Dock49,466
Cochin Shipyard55,111
MTAR Technologie13,939
Bharat Dynamics60,011
Data Pattern19,278
Astra Microwave55,101
Garden Reach Sh.19,073
Zen Technologies30,019
BEML Ltd24,899
Dynamatic Tech.2,538
Apollo Micro Sys86,649
AXISCADES Tech.11,645
Paras Defence23,124
Mishra Dhatu Nig31,803
Aequs53,076

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense19.9410203644.27
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense17.4889960438.79
EquityBharat ForgeAuto Components14.7117355932.65
EquitySolar IndustriesChemicals & Petrochemicals11.031586124.48
EquityMazagon DockIndustrial Manufacturing6.094946613.52
EquityCochin ShipyardIndustrial Manufacturing4.30551119.55
EquityMTAR TechnologieElectrical Equipment4.05139399.00
EquityBharat DynamicsAerospace & Defense3.69600118.18
EquityData PatternAerospace & Defense3.54192787.86
EquityAstra MicrowaveAerospace & Defense2.79551016.19
EquityGarden Reach Sh.Aerospace & Defense2.52190735.58
EquityZen TechnologiesAerospace & Defense2.26300195.01
EquityBEML LtdAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles2.03248994.49
EquityDynamatic Tech.Industrial Manufacturing1.3225382.93
EquityApollo Micro SysAerospace & Defense1.16866492.57
EquityAXISCADES Tech.Aerospace & Defense1.05116452.33
EquityParas DefenceAerospace & Defense0.83231241.83
EquityMishra Dhatu NigAerospace & Defense0.56318031.23
EquityAequsAerospace & Defense0.45530760.99

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Axis Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
13-Jan-2009
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,67,900.50
Trustee/s:
Mr. Rudrapriya Ray
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Gop Kumar Bhaskaran
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Amitabh Chaudhry
Compliance Officer/s:
Darshan Kapadia
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Milind Vengurlekar, Mr.C P Shivkumar Nair
Fund Manager/s:
Nandik Mallik
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One Lodha Place. 22nd & 23rd Floor, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Par el, Maharashtra, Mumbai - 400013.
Contact Nos:
022-43255161
Fax:
022-43255199
Email:
customerserivce@axismf.com
Website:
www.axismf.com
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