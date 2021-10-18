Bajaj Finserv Money Market Fund Direct IDCW W
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bajaj Finserv Money Market Fund Direct IDCW W
AMC
: Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 14-Aug-2026
Fund Manager
: Siddharth Chaudhary
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Invest wise with Expert advice
Bajaj Finserv Money Market Fund Direct IDCW W - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 18-Aug-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 1043.0643
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Bajaj Finserv Money Market Fund Direct IDCW W- NAV Chart
Bajaj Finserv Money Market Fund Direct IDCW W- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Avg
0.08
0.47
1.52
2.89
5.58
6.25
5.87
5.91
|Category Best
0.97
16.64
17.96
19.89
23.47
21.72
14.81
91.42
|Category Worst
-2.14
-7.31
-5.43
-14.78
-21.67
-4.01
-0.52
-0.01
Bajaj Finserv Money Market Fund Direct IDCW W- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bajaj Finserv Money Market Fund Direct IDCW W- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
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