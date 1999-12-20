Bandhan Credit Risk Fund Dir IDCW H
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan Credit Risk Fund Dir IDCW H
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 14-Feb-2017
Fund Manager
: Gautam Kaul
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 859.98
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Bandhan Credit Risk Fund Dir IDCW H - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 24-Aug-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.4173
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If redeemed/switched out within 365 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If Redeemed/switched out after 365 days from the date of allotment.
Bandhan Credit Risk Fund Dir IDCW H- NAV Chart
Bandhan Credit Risk Fund Dir IDCW H- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.32
-0.32
-0.32
-
-
-
-
24.07
|Category Avg
-0.32
0.3
2.6
3.08
5.64
7.29
6.51
6.85
|Category Best
3.46
3.46
19.7
61.13
73.78
30.66
27.76
23.99
|Category Worst
-3.93
-35.42
-34.47
-33.53
-31.54
-7.39
-2.48
-0.3
Bandhan Credit Risk Fund Dir IDCW H- Latest Dividends
Bandhan Credit Risk Fund Dir IDCW H- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
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