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Bandhan Credit Risk Fund Dir IDCW H

Bandhan Credit Risk Fund Dir IDCW H

Summary Info

Fund Name

Bandhan Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Bandhan Credit Risk Fund Dir IDCW H

AMC

Bandhan Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Income Funds

Launch Date

14-Feb-2017

Fund Manager

Gautam Kaul

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

859.98

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Bandhan Credit Risk Fund Dir IDCW H - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  24-Aug-2026

NAV [Rs.]

:  10.4173

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

1.00% - If redeemed/switched out within 365 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If Redeemed/switched out after 365 days from the date of allotment.

Bandhan Credit Risk Fund Dir IDCW H- NAV Chart

Bandhan Credit Risk Fund Dir IDCW H- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.32
-0.32
-0.32
-
-
-
-
24.07
Category Avg
-0.32
0.3
2.6
3.08
5.64
7.29
6.51
6.85
Category Best
3.46
3.46
19.7
61.13
73.78
30.66
27.76
23.99
Category Worst
-3.93
-35.42
-34.47
-33.53
-31.54
-7.39
-2.48
-0.3

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Bandhan Credit Risk Fund Dir IDCW H- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
24-Mar-20203.836572230

Bandhan Credit Risk Fund Dir IDCW H- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

No Records Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Bandhan Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
20-Dec-1999
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
2,06,008.65
Trustee/s:
D M Sukthankar, Jamsheed G Kanga, IDFC AMC Trustee Company
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Vishal Kapoor
CIO:
Kenneth Andrade
President:
NA
Director/s:
Vishwavir Saran Das
Compliance Officer/s:
Vijayalaxmi Khatri, Rashmita Prajapati
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Gautam Kaul
Auditors:
S.R.Batliboi & Co.LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
6th Flr,841 One World Center,Jupiter mill,Senapati Bapat Marg, Elphinstone Road(West), Mumbai-400013
Contact Nos:
022-66289999
Fax:
022-24215052
Email:
investormf@bandhanamc.com
Website:
www.bandhanmutual.com
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