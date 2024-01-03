iifl-logo

Canara Robeco Banking and Financial Services Fund Dir G

Canara Robeco Banking and Financial Services Fund Dir G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Canara Robeco Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Canara Robeco Banking and Financial Services Fund Dir G

AMC

Canara Robeco Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Banking

Launch Date

27-Feb-2026

Fund Manager

Amit Kadam

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

0

Canara Robeco Banking and Financial Services Fund Dir G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  28-Feb-2026

NAV [Rs.]

:  -

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

-

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

-

Entry Load %

Exit Load %

Canara Robeco Banking and Financial Services Fund Dir G- NAV Chart

Canara Robeco Banking and Financial Services Fund Dir G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Avg
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Best
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Worst
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-

Canara Robeco Banking and Financial Services Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Canara Robeco Banking and Financial Services Fund Dir G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

No Records Found

Key information

Fund House:
Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
02-Mar-1993
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,22,253.62
Trustee/s:
NA
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
NA
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. pramod kumar Sharma
Compliance Officer/s:
Ashutosh Vaidya
Investor Service Officer/s:
Pallavi Singh
Fund Manager/s:
Amit Kadam
Auditors:
M.P.Chitale & Co.

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Construction House,4th Floor, 5 Walchand Hirachand Marg, Ballard Estate, Mumbai 400 001
Contact Nos:
022 66585000
Fax:
022 66585012-5013
Email:
crmf@canararobeco.com
Website:
www.canararobeco.com
