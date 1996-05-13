DSP Savings Fund Direct IDCW W
Summary Info
Fund Name
: DSP Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: DSP Savings Fund Direct IDCW W
AMC
: DSP Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Short Term
Launch Date
: 18-Jun-2026
Fund Manager
: Karan Mundhara
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Invest wise with Expert advice
DSP Savings Fund Direct IDCW W - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 23-Jun-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.0099
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
DSP Savings Fund Direct IDCW W- NAV Chart
DSP Savings Fund Direct IDCW W- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.06
|Category Avg
0.29
1.74
1.56
2.78
4.35
7.03
5.92
7.04
|Category Best
0.54
2.42
2.28
3.34
9.65
9.38
7.26
8.92
|Category Worst
0.08
0.57
1.09
2.27
1.93
5.28
4.97
0.06
DSP Savings Fund Direct IDCW W- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
DSP Savings Fund Direct IDCW W- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
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