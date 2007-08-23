Edelweiss Silver ETF Fund of Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Edelweiss Silver ETF Fund of Fund Direct G
AMC
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Silver
Launch Date
: 08-Dec-2025
Fund Manager
: Bhavesh Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 100.55
Invest wise with Expert advice
Edelweiss Silver ETF Fund of Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 06-Aug-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.7651
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If the Units are redeemed / switched out on or before 15 days from the date of allotment - 0.10% If the Units are redeemed / switched out after 15 days from the date of allotment -Nil
Edelweiss Silver ETF Fund of Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Edelweiss Silver ETF Fund of Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
3.01
-3.96
-6.71
-11.85
-
-
-
-2.85
|Category Avg
3.72
-2.67
-8.49
-5.08
93.74
43.66
-
40.1
|Category Best
3.97
-2.43
-6.71
-4.41
97.52
44.38
-
99.23
|Category Worst
3.01
-4
-9.3
-12.04
89.48
43.2
-
-26.64
Edelweiss Silver ETF Fund of Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Edelweiss Silver ETF Fund of Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
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