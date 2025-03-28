Summary of AlphaGrep Mutual Fund
No. of schemes: NA
Corpus under management: Rs. NA (as on 08-Oct-2026)
Balanced (2)
Equity (2)
Fund of Funds (2)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
1 Month %
3 Months %
6 Months %
AlphaGrep Flexi Cap Fund - Regular (G)
9.86
-2.44
0.00
0.00
10.19
-0.79
0.00
0.00
1,009.79
0.44
0.00
0.00
Change in trend of AlphaGrep Mutual Fund year on year
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement
No Record Found
Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.
28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM
In CY24, FIIs trimmed in large caps but increased in SMID (taking more risk within overall selling context).
13 Mar 2025|02:41 PM
In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.
10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM
Invest wise with Expert advice
Details of Registered office and Service Center of AlphaGrep Mutual Fund
Address:
Unit No.1408,B-Wing,14th Floor Bandra Kurla Complex,Plotc-38/ 39,G-Block,Bandra(East) Mumbai 400051
Phone:
18005698900
Email:
mfcompliance@alphagrepmf.co.in
Website:
www.alphagrepmf.co.in
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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