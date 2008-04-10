Groww Arbitrage Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Groww Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Groww Arbitrage Fund Regular G
AMC
: Groww Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Arbitrage Funds
Launch Date
: 08-Apr-2026
Fund Manager
: Paras Matalia
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Invest wise with Expert advice
Groww Arbitrage Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 08-May-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.0094
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Groww Arbitrage Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
Groww Arbitrage Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.05
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.02
|Category Avg
0.15
0.47
1.4
3.1
5.99
7.08
6.07
5.49
|Category Best
0.21
0.64
1.76
3.79
7.22
7.75
6.88
7.38
|Category Worst
0.05
-0.46
0.52
1.92
3.61
5.71
4.83
-0.11
Groww Arbitrage Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Groww Arbitrage Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
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