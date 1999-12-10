HDFC Income Plus Arbitrage Omni FOF Regular IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC Income Plus Arbitrage Omni FOF Regular IDCW
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Debt
Launch Date
: 27-Feb-2026
Fund Manager
: Bhavyesh Divecha
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Invest wise with Expert advice
HDFC Income Plus Arbitrage Omni FOF Regular IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 20-Mar-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.0014
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: In respect of each purchase / switch-in of Units, an Exit Load of 1.00% is payable if Units are redeemed/ switched-out within 18 months from the date of allotment. No Exit Load is payable if Units are redeemed / switched-out after 18 months from the date of allotment.
HDFC Income Plus Arbitrage Omni FOF Regular IDCW- NAV Chart
HDFC Income Plus Arbitrage Omni FOF Regular IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.07
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.07
|Category Avg
-0.02
0.05
1.16
2.84
8.25
9.28
7.89
6.55
|Category Best
0.95
2.2
4.2
7.05
15.18
15.92
14.14
14.6
|Category Worst
-2.54
-5.57
-4.14
-1.29
5.82
6.29
5.39
0.07
HDFC Income Plus Arbitrage Omni FOF Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HDFC Income Plus Arbitrage Omni FOF Regular IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
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