HSBC GOLD ETF Fund of Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HSBC GOLD ETF Fund of Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Gold
Launch Date
: 19-Mar-2026
Fund Manager
: Dipan S. Parikh
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 350.07
Invest wise with Expert advice
HSBC GOLD ETF Fund of Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 06-Aug-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.1543
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: In respect of each purchase / switch-in of Units, an Exit Load of 1% is payable if Units are redeemed / switched- out within 15 days from the date of allotment. No Exit Load will be charged, if Units are redeemed / switched-out after 15 days from the date of allotment.
HSBC GOLD ETF Fund of Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
HSBC GOLD ETF Fund of Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
2.23
-0.51
-1.97
-
-
-
-
-0.5
|Category Avg
3.98
1.75
-1.85
-2.81
47.82
34.68
24.04
23.02
|Category Best
4.79
3.04
-0.74
-0.79
70.39
39.17
24.46
64.94
|Category Worst
2.13
-2.37
-5.28
-8.82
44.28
33.46
23.58
-10.68
HSBC GOLD ETF Fund of Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HSBC GOLD ETF Fund of Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
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