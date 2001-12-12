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HSBC GOLD ETF Fund of Fund Regular IDCW

HSBC GOLD ETF Fund of Fund Regular IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

HSBC Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

HSBC GOLD ETF Fund of Fund Regular IDCW

AMC

HSBC Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Fund of Funds - Gold

Launch Date

19-Mar-2026

Fund Manager

Dipan S. Parikh

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

350.07

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HSBC GOLD ETF Fund of Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  06-Aug-2026

NAV [Rs.]

:  10.1401

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

In respect of each purchase / switch-in of Units, an Exit Load of 1% is payable if Units are redeemed / switched- out within 15 days from the date of allotment. No Exit Load will be charged, if Units are redeemed / switched-out after 15 days from the date of allotment.

HSBC GOLD ETF Fund of Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart

HSBC GOLD ETF Fund of Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
2.22
-0.55
-2.07
-
-
-
-
-0.64
Category Avg
3.98
1.75
-1.85
-2.81
47.82
34.68
24.04
23.02
Category Best
4.79
3.04
-0.74
-0.79
70.39
39.17
24.46
64.94
Category Worst
2.13
-2.37
-5.28
-8.82
44.28
33.46
23.58
-10.68

QUICK LINKS

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HSBC GOLD ETF Fund of Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

HSBC GOLD ETF Fund of Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

No Records Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
HSBC Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
12-Dec-2001
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,44,067.92
Trustee/s:
Board of Trustees, HSBC M, N P Gidwani
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Ravi Menon, Kailash Kulkarni
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Kailash Kulkarni, Ravi Menon
Compliance Officer/s:
Denny Thomas
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Dipan S. Parikh
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
9-11 Floors, NESCO IT Park, Building no 3, Western Express Highway, Goregaon(East) Mumbai-400063
Contact Nos:
022 66145000
Fax:
022-49146033
Email:
investor.line@mutualfunds.hsbc.co.in
Website:
www.assetmanagement.hsbc.co.in
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