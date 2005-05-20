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Invesco India Nifty Bank Index Fund Direct G

Invesco India Nifty Bank Index Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Invesco Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Invesco India Nifty Bank Index Fund Direct G

AMC

Invesco Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Index

Launch Date

23-Apr-2026

Fund Manager

Abhisek Bahinipati

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

0

Invest wise with Expert advice

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Invesco India Nifty Bank Index Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  11-May-2026

NAV [Rs.]

:  -

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

-

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

-

Entry Load %

Exit Load %

Invesco India Nifty Bank Index Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

Invesco India Nifty Bank Index Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Avg
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Best
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Worst
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

Invesco India Nifty Bank Index Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Invesco India Nifty Bank Index Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

No Records Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Invesco Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
20-May-2005
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,41,343.72
Trustee/s:
Mr. Jeremy Simpson, Mr. Jeremy Charles Simpso, Invesco Trustee Private L
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Saurabh Nanavati
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Andrew Tak Shing LO, Prakash Bhogale
Compliance Officer/s:
Suresh Jakhotiya
Investor Service Officer/s:
Surinder Singh Negi
Fund Manager/s:
Abhisek Bahinipati
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
2101-A, A Wing, 21st Floor, Marathon Futurex, N.M.Joshi Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013.
Contact Nos:
022 - 67310000
Fax:
022 - 23019422
Email:
mfservices@invesco.com
Website:
www.invescomutualfund.com
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