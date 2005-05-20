Invesco India Ultra Short Duration Fund IDCW W
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Invesco India Ultra Short Duration Fund IDCW W
AMC
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 02-Jul-2026
Fund Manager
: Krishna Cheemalapati
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invesco India Ultra Short Duration Fund IDCW W - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 09-Jul-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 1145.1794
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Invesco India Ultra Short Duration Fund IDCW W- NAV Chart
Invesco India Ultra Short Duration Fund IDCW W- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-0.03
|Category Avg
-0.07
1.13
2.36
3.27
5.23
7.43
6.68
6.93
|Category Best
2.41
18.32
19.36
61.26
73.8
30.63
27.77
15.52
|Category Worst
-0.52
-1.3
-24.24
-24.28
-22.98
-4.64
-0.66
-0.03
Invesco India Ultra Short Duration Fund IDCW W- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Invesco India Ultra Short Duration Fund IDCW W- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
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