JioBlackRock Arbitrage Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
:
Scheme Name
: JioBlackRock Arbitrage Fund Regular G
AMC
:
Type
: Open
Category
:
Launch Date
: 28-Aug-2026
Fund Manager
:
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
:
Invest wise with Expert advice
JioBlackRock Arbitrage Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 27-Aug-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.9867
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: In respect of each purchase / switch-in of Units, an Exit Load of 0.25% is payable if Units are redeemed/ switched-out on or before 15 days from the date of allotment. No Exit Load is payable if Units are redeemed / switched-out after 15 days from the date of allotment.
JioBlackRock Arbitrage Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
JioBlackRock Arbitrage Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-0.18
|Category Avg
0.01
0.44
1.63
2.86
6.06
6.85
6.14
5.6
|Category Best
0.21
0.59
2.28
3.59
7.47
7.63
6.97
7.37
|Category Worst
-0.59
-0.17
0.65
1.42
3.38
5.58
4.9
-0.18
JioBlackRock Arbitrage Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
JioBlackRock Arbitrage Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
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