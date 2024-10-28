JioBlackRock Liquid Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Jio Blackrock Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: JioBlackRock Liquid Fund Regular G
AMC
: Jio Blackrock Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 17-Aug-2026
Fund Manager
: Arun Ramachandran
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Invest wise with Expert advice
JioBlackRock Liquid Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 24-Aug-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 1000.6408
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.0070% - If redemption/switch out within 1 days from the date of allotment. 0.0065% - If redemption/switch out within 2 days from the date of allotment. 0.0060% - If redemption/switch out within 3 days from the date of allotment. 0.0055% - If redemption/switch out within 4 days from the date of allotment. 0.0050% - If redemption/switch out within 5 days from the date of allotment. 0.0045% - If redemption/switch out within 6 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redemption/switch out within 7 days from the date of allotment.
JioBlackRock Liquid Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
JioBlackRock Liquid Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.05
|Category Avg
0.05
0.42
1.52
2.89
5.57
6.23
5.86
5.9
|Category Best
1.3
1.64
17.96
19.88
23.47
21.68
14.8
91.27
|Category Worst
-13.44
-13.44
-13.44
-14.9
-21.77
-4.01
-2.47
-0.04
JioBlackRock Liquid Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
JioBlackRock Liquid Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
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