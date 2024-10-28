JioBlackRock Nifty 50 Index Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Jio Blackrock Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: JioBlackRock Nifty 50 Index Fund Regular G
AMC
: Jio Blackrock Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 17-Aug-2026
Fund Manager
: Tanvi Kacheria
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Invest wise with Expert advice
JioBlackRock Nifty 50 Index Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 20-Aug-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.9761
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
JioBlackRock Nifty 50 Index Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
JioBlackRock Nifty 50 Index Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.3
|Category Avg
-0.72
1.35
4.92
2.54
3.45
13.85
11.09
8.24
|Category Best
1.14
8.73
18.7
25.19
38.06
32.15
18.45
28.65
|Category Worst
-2.5
-4.94
-7.7
-14.16
-18.21
1.11
6.71
-17.56
JioBlackRock Nifty 50 Index Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
JioBlackRock Nifty 50 Index Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
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