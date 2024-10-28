JioBlackRock Sector Rotation Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Jio Blackrock Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: JioBlackRock Sector Rotation Fund Regular G
AMC
: Jio Blackrock Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 17-Aug-2026
Fund Manager
: Tanvi Kacheria
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Invest wise with Expert advice
JioBlackRock Sector Rotation Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 24-Aug-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.0055
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
JioBlackRock Sector Rotation Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
JioBlackRock Sector Rotation Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.44
|Category Avg
0.12
2.08
7.11
6.36
6.66
15.16
14.02
13.91
|Category Best
2.45
7.84
22.39
32.94
33.68
41.27
25.69
42.96
|Category Worst
-1.5
-10.95
-6.32
-10.22
-15.81
-2.14
1.62
-11.17
JioBlackRock Sector Rotation Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
JioBlackRock Sector Rotation Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
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