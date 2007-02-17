Kotak Bond Short Term Fund Regular IDCW W
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Bond Short Term Fund Regular IDCW W
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Short Term Income Funds
Launch Date
: 27-Jul-2026
Fund Manager
: Deepak Agrawal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Invest wise with Expert advice
Kotak Bond Short Term Fund Regular IDCW W - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 06-Aug-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.0245
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Kotak Bond Short Term Fund Regular IDCW W- NAV Chart
Kotak Bond Short Term Fund Regular IDCW W- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.25
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.24
|Category Avg
0.26
0.28
2.17
3.2
5.49
7.26
6.33
7.01
|Category Best
0.35
0.99
3.35
7.18
8.83
8.31
10.85
11.88
|Category Worst
-0.27
-0.35
0.9
1.71
3.6
2.69
4.34
0.24
Kotak Bond Short Term Fund Regular IDCW W- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Bond Short Term Fund Regular IDCW W- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
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