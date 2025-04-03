iifl-logo
Kotak Corporate Bond Fund Dir G

Kotak Corporate Bond Fund Dir G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Kotak Corporate Bond Fund Dir G

AMC

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Income Funds

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Deepak Agrawal

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

14448.9

Kotak Corporate Bond Fund Dir G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  3865.1643

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

Nil

Kotak Corporate Bond Fund Dir G- NAV Chart

Kotak Corporate Bond Fund Dir G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.62
1.67
2.82
4.47
9.31
7.22
6.95
8.08
Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55

Kotak Corporate Bond Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Kotak Corporate Bond Fund Dir G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsJamnagar Utiliti-/-3.995700558.05
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-3.274550458.02
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-3.1243500436.80
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-3.1043500433.83
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-2.4834500346.48
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-2.3232500324.73
Corporate DebtsM & M Fin. Serv.-/-2.1630000302.61
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-2.1430000299.93
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.9026500266.42
Corporate DebtsPipeline Infra-/-1.7924720250.52
PTCSansar Trust A1-/-1.562500000000218.65
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-1.502100210.01
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-1.4620300203.72
Corporate DebtsJamnagar Utiliti-/-1.442000201.31
Corporate DebtsSMFG Home Financ-/-1.4320000200.71
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.4320000200.25
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.4320000200.01
PTCINDIA UNIVERSAL TRUST AL1-SERIES A3-/-1.39200195.10
Corporate DebtsSikka Ports-/-1.321850185.27
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.2617500175.66
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-1.2517500175.63
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.1916500166.57
Corporate DebtsHDFC Bank-/-1.1616000162.46
Corporate DebtsA Birla Finance-/-1.0715000149.98
Corporate DebtsA Birla Finance-/-1.0715000149.90
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.0715000149.75
Corporate DebtsHDB FINANC SER-/-1.061500148.84
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-1.041450145.25
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.931350129.73
Corporate DebtsFood Corp of Ind-/-0.921237128.20
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.8912500125.13
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.8912500125.10
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.8912500125.01
Corporate DebtsL&T Metro Rail-/-0.881250123.21
Corporate DebtsM & M Fin. Serv.-/-0.7911000110.62
Corporate DebtsTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.7210000100.93
Corporate DebtsSMFG India-/-0.7210000100.58
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.7210000100.40
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.7210000100.34
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.721000100.30
Corporate DebtsTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.7210000100.26
Corporate DebtsCan Fin Homes-/-0.7210000100.18
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.7110000100.03
Corporate DebtsMindspace Busine-/-0.711000099.82
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.711000099.23
Corporate DebtsHDFC Bank-/-0.6790093.64
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2 - Series A3-/-0.669492.99
Corporate DebtsNuclear Power Co-/-0.54750075.70
Corporate DebtsIndia Infra Debt-/-0.54750075.01
Corporate DebtsFood Corp of Ind-/-0.4155057.88
PTCSansar Trust A1-/-0.4195000000057.20
Corporate DebtsHDB FINANC SER-/-0.36500050.34
Corporate DebtsTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.36500050.27
Corporate DebtsNomura Fixed-/-0.36500050.24
Corporate DebtsIndiGrid Trust-/-0.36500050.12
Corporate DebtsTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.3650050.06
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.36500050.01
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.36500049.79
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.3550048.66
Corporate DebtsM T N L-/-0.3450047.79
Corporate DebtsIndiGrid Trust-/-0.3245044.28
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.29400040.08
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.2840039.85
Corporate DebtsSikka Ports-/-0.2130030.02
PTCSansar Trust-/-0.2130000000029.99
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.18250025.18
Corporate DebtsTata Capital-/-0.18250025.07
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-0.1825025.07
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.18250024.92
Corporate DebtsNatl. Hous. Bank-/-0.14200019.75
Corporate DebtsMindspace Busine-/-0.11150015.01
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.0810010.65
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.0810010.59
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.0810010.55
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.0810010.54
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.0810010.53
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.0810010.50
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.0710010.45
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.0710010.39
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.0710010.34
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.0710010.29
Corporate DebtsTata Capital-/-0.0710010.02
Corporate DebtsICICI Home Fin-/-0.07100010.02
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.041674.98
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-12.691729350801,776.48
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-7.621042203081,066.44
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-3.0742500000429.45
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2035-/-0.66890000091.80
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2032-/-0.13181217718.64
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu 2026-/-0.022997003.03
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2026-/-0.023441003.20
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-3.100433.39

Key information

Fund House:
Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
05-Aug-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
4,92,719.49
Trustee/s:
Mr. Balan Wasudeo, Mr. Chandrashekhar Sathe, Mr. Noshir Dastur, Mr. Arun Palkar, Kotak Mahindra Trustee Co
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
NA
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Nilesh Shah, Mr. Bipin R. Shah, Mr. Chengalath Jayaram, Mr. Sukant S. Kelkar, Mr. Gaurang Shah
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Jolly Bhatt
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Sushma Mata
Fund Manager/s:
Deepak Agrawal
Auditors:
S.R. Batliboi & Co LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
27 BKC, C-27, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra(E), Mumbai - 400 051.
Contact Nos:
022 61152100
Fax:
022 67082213
Email:
fundaccops@kotakmutual.com
Website:
www.kotakmf.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

