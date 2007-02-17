Kotak Corporate Bond Fund Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Corporate Bond Fund Dir IDCW
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 09-Aug-2026
Fund Manager
: Deepak Agrawal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Invest wise with Expert advice
Kotak Corporate Bond Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 12-Aug-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 1001.1205
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Kotak Corporate Bond Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
Kotak Corporate Bond Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.02
|Category Avg
0.28
0.38
2.4
3.5
5.67
7.39
6.62
6.88
|Category Best
0.88
1.1
19.9
61.53
74.11
30.73
27.79
13.56
|Category Worst
-0.24
-35.39
-34.56
-33.48
-31.49
-7.37
-2.47
-
Kotak Corporate Bond Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Corporate Bond Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
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