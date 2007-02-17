Kotak Liquid Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Liquid Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 09-Aug-2026
Fund Manager
: Deepak Agrawal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Invest wise with Expert advice
Kotak Liquid Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 12-Aug-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 1000.5006
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Kotak Liquid Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
Kotak Liquid Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.03
|Category Avg
0.09
0.46
1.51
2.92
5.59
6.26
5.86
5.93
|Category Best
0.95
16.64
17.96
19.9
23.47
21.72
14.81
91.7
|Category Worst
-0.63
-7.41
-5.43
-13.07
-19.86
-4
-0.53
-0.01
Kotak Liquid Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Liquid Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
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