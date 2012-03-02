Kotak Low Duration Fund Direct IDCW M
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Low Duration Fund Direct IDCW M
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 11-May-2026
Fund Manager
: Deepak Agrawal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Invest wise with Expert advice
Kotak Low Duration Fund Direct IDCW M - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 26-May-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 998.1364
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil W.E.F.: March 02, 2012.
Kotak Low Duration Fund Direct IDCW M- NAV Chart
Kotak Low Duration Fund Direct IDCW M- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.07
-
-
-
-
-
-
-0.15
|Category Avg
-
0.06
0.95
2.17
5.36
6.83
6.06
6.55
|Category Best
0.38
0.98
2.12
4.15
11.51
11.17
9.68
11.07
|Category Worst
-0.64
-0.72
-0.95
-22.23
-1.66
-5.3
-0.97
-12.78
Kotak Low Duration Fund Direct IDCW M- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Low Duration Fund Direct IDCW M- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
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