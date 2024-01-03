Kotak Multi Asset Active FOF Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Multi Asset Active FOF Direct IDCW
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Equity
Launch Date
: 08-Apr-2026
Fund Manager
: Devender Singhal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Invest wise with Expert advice
Kotak Multi Asset Active FOF Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 28-Mar-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Kotak Multi Asset Active FOF Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
Kotak Multi Asset Active FOF Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
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-
|Category Avg
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-
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|Category Best
-
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-
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|Category Worst
-
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Kotak Multi Asset Active FOF Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Multi Asset Active FOF Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
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