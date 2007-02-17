Kotak Savings Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Savings Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 09-Aug-2026
Fund Manager
: Deepak Agrawal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Invest wise with Expert advice
Kotak Savings Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 12-Aug-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.0094
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Kotak Savings Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
Kotak Savings Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.02
|Category Avg
0.15
0.57
1.91
3.33
6.1
7.1
6.32
6.63
|Category Best
0.45
17.91
19.34
21.3
24.76
12.88
9.9
11.05
|Category Worst
-0.15
-6.45
-5.4
-3.98
-1.55
-5.19
-0.77
-12.6
Kotak Savings Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Savings Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
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